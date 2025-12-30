Shiv Sena Insists Alliance with BJP Remains Strong Amid Pune Polls Uncertainty

Uday Samant, a minister from Shiv Sena, on Tuesday reaffirmed that their political alliance with BJP is still solid across Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations heading for elections, including Pune.

The announcement came amidst ongoing tensions over seat-sharing arrangements for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which holds 165 seats distributed among 41 wards. The ruling Mahayuti coalition continues to struggle with consensus on this matter.

Despite BJP providing 15 to 16 seats to Shiv Sena, no agreement was reached by the Tuesday deadline for nominations. Samant, countering claims of a rift, confirmed that Shiv Sena and BJP alliances remain unaffected, with decisions on seat distribution pending by January 2.

