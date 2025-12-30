Left Menu

Shiv Sena Insists Alliance with BJP Remains Strong Amid Pune Polls Uncertainty

Uday Samant, a Shiv Sena minister, declared that the party's alliance with the BJP is secure across all 29 upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, despite uncertainties in Pune. While local Shiv Sena members questioned the alliance's status, Samant assured its steadfastness until at least January 15 elections.

Uday Samant, a minister from Shiv Sena, on Tuesday reaffirmed that their political alliance with BJP is still solid across Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations heading for elections, including Pune.

The announcement came amidst ongoing tensions over seat-sharing arrangements for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which holds 165 seats distributed among 41 wards. The ruling Mahayuti coalition continues to struggle with consensus on this matter.

Despite BJP providing 15 to 16 seats to Shiv Sena, no agreement was reached by the Tuesday deadline for nominations. Samant, countering claims of a rift, confirmed that Shiv Sena and BJP alliances remain unaffected, with decisions on seat distribution pending by January 2.

