India's AI Surge: A New Era of Innovation and Growth

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, commended India's burgeoning AI landscape, acknowledging its fast-paced growth and the country's investment in AI infrastructure. Altman remarked on India's potential to become the largest market for AI tools like Codex, an AI system designed for programming, thanks to its rapid adoption rate.

Highlighting India's entrepreneurial potential, Altman predicted a wave of AI-driven startups. He expressed OpenAI's readiness to partner with India amid its proposed $100 billion AI investments while planning for greater global standardization of AI regulations and acknowledging varied national approaches.

Altman underscored the transformative impact of AI on jobs, advocating for reskilling to meet future demands. He also stressed evolving educational methods in the AI age, emphasizing critical thinking over mere factual recall as society adapts to AI tools' integration into daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)