Inside India's Kidney Transplant Underworld: The Dark Network Uncovered

A nationwide illegal kidney transplant racket has been uncovered after a complaint from a Maharashtra farmer, revealing an extensive network of agents, donors, doctors, and hospitals. This investigation highlights the pervasive exploitation within the industry.

The probe found that illegal transplants were conducted at a private hospital in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, and identified international links extending to Cambodia. The operation charged between Rs 50 to 80 lakh per transplant, with donors receiving considerably less compensation.

Authorities have apprehended key figures across multiple regions, implicating doctors and agents involved. Legal actions under relevant sections of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act have been initiated, emphasizing the widespread nature of this illicit network.