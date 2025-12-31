Left Menu

Inside India's Kidney Transplant Underworld: The Dark Network Uncovered

An investigation uncovers a nationwide illegal kidney transplant network involving agents, donors, doctors, and hospitals, following a complaint by Roshan Kude, a farmer from Maharashtra. The probe exposes international links and severe exploitation, leading to the arrest of key players and the invocation of specific legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:22 IST
Inside India's Kidney Transplant Underworld: The Dark Network Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nationwide illegal kidney transplant racket has been uncovered after a complaint from a Maharashtra farmer, revealing an extensive network of agents, donors, doctors, and hospitals. This investigation highlights the pervasive exploitation within the industry.

The probe found that illegal transplants were conducted at a private hospital in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, and identified international links extending to Cambodia. The operation charged between Rs 50 to 80 lakh per transplant, with donors receiving considerably less compensation.

Authorities have apprehended key figures across multiple regions, implicating doctors and agents involved. Legal actions under relevant sections of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act have been initiated, emphasizing the widespread nature of this illicit network.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
2
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
3
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India
4
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025