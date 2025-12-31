Mumbai Fire Brigade Cracks Down on Safety Violations Pre-New Year
Ahead of New Year celebrations, the Mumbai fire brigade took action against 136 establishments for violating fire safety regulations during a special campaign inspecting 2,703 facilities. Violators faced consequences including the seizure of illegal items. Regular inspections will continue to ensure compliance and prevent untoward incidents.
The Mumbai fire brigade has taken decisive action against 136 establishments found in violation of fire safety norms as part of a special drive conducted in the city ahead of New Year celebrations, according to the civic body. This initiative, conducted between December 22 and 28, saw the inspection of 2,703 facilities to ensure they adhered to safety regulations.
During the campaign, the inspection covered a variety of locales expected to host large gatherings, including 38 malls, 51 five-star hotels, 194 lodging houses, and 1,993 restaurants, to name a few. Of these, some 136 entities were reprimanded for non-compliance, with 55 served notices, underlining the importance of adhering to the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.
Following these actions, the BMC assured that inspections will persist beyond the campaign period to enforce compliance and prevent incidents. The fire brigade also made notable seizures, including illegal commercial LPG cylinders and significant quantities of charcoal and edible oil, highlighting the critical safety measures being enforced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
