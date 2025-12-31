Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer Anu Garg has made history by becoming the first woman to assume the role of chief secretary in Odisha. Garg succeeded Manoj Ahuja, who retired after a notable tenure marked by exemplary service.

Her appointment symbolizes a key moment in Odisha's administrative history, showcasing the government's commitment to empowerment and excellence, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. He expressed confidence that Garg's experience and insight would propel the state towards unprecedented growth.

Garg, who has an illustrious career, outlined her priorities including achieving the Vision Document 2036 goals, empowering women and youth, tourism growth, and enhancing business operations. She emphasized collaboration with stakeholders to meet these challenges successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)