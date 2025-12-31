Left Menu

Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

Anu Garg has been appointed as Odisha's first female chief secretary, succeeding Manoj Ahuja. Garg's historic appointment reflects the government's dedication to empowerment and excellence. She aims to achieve the 2036 Vision Document's goals, focusing on development, women's empowerment, tourism, and ease of business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:36 IST
Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer Anu Garg has made history by becoming the first woman to assume the role of chief secretary in Odisha. Garg succeeded Manoj Ahuja, who retired after a notable tenure marked by exemplary service.

Her appointment symbolizes a key moment in Odisha's administrative history, showcasing the government's commitment to empowerment and excellence, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. He expressed confidence that Garg's experience and insight would propel the state towards unprecedented growth.

Garg, who has an illustrious career, outlined her priorities including achieving the Vision Document 2036 goals, empowering women and youth, tourism growth, and enhancing business operations. She emphasized collaboration with stakeholders to meet these challenges successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

 India
2
DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

 India
3
Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

 India
4
Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025