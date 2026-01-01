Water Crisis in Indore: Human Rights Commission Takes Action

The National Human Rights Commission has intervened in a public health emergency in Indore, holding the Madhya Pradesh government accountable after seven fatalities and over 40 illnesses were reported due to alleged consumption of contaminated water.

Residents had complained for several days about the poor quality of water, but no corrective measures were taken, resulting in this tragic incident, according to reports from the rights body.

An investigation revealed that drainage water entered the drinking supply pipeline, sparking concerns about human rights violations. Local authorities are now required to provide a detailed report, as the Chief Minister announced compensation and treatment support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)