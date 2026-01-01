Left Menu

Water Crisis in Indore: Human Rights Commission Takes Action

The National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government following reports of seven deaths and over 40 illnesses linked to contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area. Local complaints went unheeded, and an investigation revealed that drainage water leaked into the drinking supply. Authorities are now responding to the crisis.

Water Crisis in Indore: Human Rights Commission Takes Action
  India

The National Human Rights Commission has intervened in a public health emergency in Indore, holding the Madhya Pradesh government accountable after seven fatalities and over 40 illnesses were reported due to alleged consumption of contaminated water.

Residents had complained for several days about the poor quality of water, but no corrective measures were taken, resulting in this tragic incident, according to reports from the rights body.

An investigation revealed that drainage water entered the drinking supply pipeline, sparking concerns about human rights violations. Local authorities are now required to provide a detailed report, as the Chief Minister announced compensation and treatment support for affected families.

