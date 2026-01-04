Left Menu

Delhi Declares Human Rabies a Notifiable Disease

The Delhi Government is set to declare human rabies a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, enhancing surveillance and ensuring timely treatment. The initiative aligns with the goal of zero rabies-related deaths, emphasizing coordination among health facilities and stakeholders for effective disease management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:55 IST
The Delhi Government is poised to declare human rabies a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act to bolster surveillance and ensure rapid treatment. This move is pivotal for achieving zero rabies-related fatalities in the capital, as highlighted by Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Once the notification is in effect, government and private health facilities, alongside medical colleges and individual practitioners, must report all suspected, probable, and confirmed human rabies cases to the relevant health authorities. The initiative aims to boost disease surveillance, facilitate timely case reporting, and enable prompt public health interventions.

Additionally, Delhi's administration is finalizing the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination, collaborating with local bodies, the Animal Husbandry Department, and other stakeholders. Mandatory notification will help track disease trends, improve human-animal health system coordination, and implement targeted measures in high-risk areas, with guidelines provided to all relevant departments upon issuance.

