Delhi Government Declares Rabies a Notifiable Disease to Combat Human Cases

The Delhi Government plans to declare human rabies a notifiable disease. This initiative aims to strengthen surveillance and ensure timely treatment, reducing rabies-related deaths. Health facilities must report cases, while the government boosts vaccination facilities. The move responds to the Supreme Court's directive on managing stray dogs and rabies prevention efforts.

Updated: 04-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:25 IST
The Delhi Government is preparing to declare human rabies a notifiable disease in an effort to bolster surveillance and facilitate timely treatment. The initiative, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, aims to combat human rabies cases, targeting zero deaths in the capital, according to Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Upon notification, all health facilities, including private practitioners, must report suspected and confirmed rabies cases. This approach is part of broader efforts to improve disease tracking and prevention, supported by enhanced rabies vaccination facilities for both humans and animals.

This decision arises amidst the Supreme Court's order on stray dog management, with dog lovers expressing concern over the potential impact on urban ecosystems. The notification seeks to improve coordination between health systems, with immediate implementation planned following issuance.

