U.S. Revises Children's Vaccination Guidelines

The U.S. government on Monday announced a significant change in its vaccination guidelines for children, dropping its recommendation for influenza and three other vaccines. This decision fulfills a longstanding goal of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., following President Donald Trump's push to reduce the number of vaccines required in children's healthcare schedules.

This policy change, approved by Acting CDC Director Jim O'Neill, bypassed the usual process involving an expert advisory panel's review. Instead, two high-ranking Health and Human Services officials analyzed vaccine protocols from 20 developed countries with universal healthcare systems to craft these new guidelines.

Critics, including Dr. Sean O'Leary from the American Academy of Pediatrics, argue that the revised guidelines overlook critical differences between the U.S. and other nations' healthcare systems. However, the Department of Health and Human Services maintains that immunizations will continue for 11 diseases, and insurance will cover costs regardless of the new categorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)