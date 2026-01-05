Julian Quinones Shatters Records with a 16-Second Goal

Colombian sensation Julian Quinones stunned spectators with a remarkable 16-second goal, setting the tone for Al-Qadsiah's 4-0 triumph over Al-Riyadh on Sunday. This lightning-fast score is the quickest in the Saudi Pro League since May 2021, as reported by Saudi broadcaster Thmanyah.

The extraordinary play mirrored Moroccan winger Nordin Amrabat's 13-second record goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Faisaly. Quinones's exceptional performance led Al-Qadsiah to a decisive victory in Dammam, lifting them to fifth place in the standings with 24 points.

Currently, Al-Qadsiah is trailing league leaders Al-Hilal by eight points. The win underscores the team's strong season performance and potential for climbing higher in the rankings. (Reporting By Ahmed Abd Ellatif; Editing By Clare Fallon)

(With inputs from agencies.)