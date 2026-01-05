Julian Quinones Shatters Records with a 16-Second Goal
Colombian forward Julian Quinones scored the fastest goal since May 2021 in the Saudi Pro League, helping Al-Qadsiah secure a 4-0 win over Al-Riyadh. His 16-second strike propelled the team to fifth place in the standings, eight points behind the leaders, Al-Hilal.
Colombian sensation Julian Quinones stunned spectators with a remarkable 16-second goal, setting the tone for Al-Qadsiah's 4-0 triumph over Al-Riyadh on Sunday. This lightning-fast score is the quickest in the Saudi Pro League since May 2021, as reported by Saudi broadcaster Thmanyah.
The extraordinary play mirrored Moroccan winger Nordin Amrabat's 13-second record goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Faisaly. Quinones's exceptional performance led Al-Qadsiah to a decisive victory in Dammam, lifting them to fifth place in the standings with 24 points.
Currently, Al-Qadsiah is trailing league leaders Al-Hilal by eight points. The win underscores the team's strong season performance and potential for climbing higher in the rankings. (Reporting By Ahmed Abd Ellatif; Editing By Clare Fallon)
