Left Menu

Battling Body Image: Confidence vs. Self-Consciousness in Young Adults

A study involving 1,000 young adults highlights moderate to severe body image concerns affecting nearly half of underweight and obese individuals. The research underscores the psychological well-being impact across different weight categories and calls for comprehensive health policies and educational programs targeting these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:22 IST
Battling Body Image: Confidence vs. Self-Consciousness in Young Adults
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have uncovered significant concerns related to body image among young adults. According to their study, nearly half of the underweight and obese participants reported experiencing moderate to severe issues of self-consciousness and a lack of confidence.

The study, published in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion, highlighted that over a third felt judged, and around a quarter faced weight-related anxiety. Distinct patterns emerged: self-consciousness was closely linked to obesity, while confidence issues were more severe in underweight individuals.

Authors argue for urgent reforms in health policies, advocating for educational and healthcare integration of body image literacy and resilience programs. They believe such initiatives could foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for the psychological and physical well-being of young adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Secret Turmoil: Taiwan Files Additional Indictments

Trade Secret Turmoil: Taiwan Files Additional Indictments

 Global
2

Sundaram Alterantes to Raise Rs 2,000 Crore Real Estate Fund

 India
3
Singapore's Aviation Soars: Changi Airport Hits Record 70 Million Passengers

Singapore's Aviation Soars: Changi Airport Hits Record 70 Million Passengers

 Singapore
4
High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026