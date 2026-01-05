Battling Body Image: Confidence vs. Self-Consciousness in Young Adults

Researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have uncovered significant concerns related to body image among young adults. According to their study, nearly half of the underweight and obese participants reported experiencing moderate to severe issues of self-consciousness and a lack of confidence.

The study, published in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion, highlighted that over a third felt judged, and around a quarter faced weight-related anxiety. Distinct patterns emerged: self-consciousness was closely linked to obesity, while confidence issues were more severe in underweight individuals.

Authors argue for urgent reforms in health policies, advocating for educational and healthcare integration of body image literacy and resilience programs. They believe such initiatives could foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for the psychological and physical well-being of young adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)