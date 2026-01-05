Left Menu

Haryana Health Boost: Minister's Vision for Equitable Access

Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao urged prioritizing healthcare infrastructure in the state's budget, ensuring equitable facility access. In a review meeting, she advocated using GIS mapping for distribution equity and announced upgrades for health centers, emphasizing timely, quality healthcare for all citizens, particularly in remote areas.

Haryana Health Boost: Minister's Vision for Equitable Access
Aarti Singh Rao
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao emphasized the need for prioritizing the state's healthcare infrastructure in the upcoming budget, ensuring that no region remains underserved. Addressing a review meeting with health officials, Rao advocated for utilizing Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping to achieve equal distribution of health institutions.

During the meeting, the current status of healthcare services was evaluated, and future plans were discussed. The minister announced an in-principle agreement to upgrade Tain village's sub-health centre in Nuh district to a Primary Health Centre (PHC), with sanctioned funds of approximately Rs 36 lakh for staffing.

Additionally, a new PHC will be established in Khatodda village, Mahendragarh district, to serve nearby rural communities. Rao called for advance budgetary planning for developing new health services in underprivileged areas and reiterated the government's dedication to providing accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare across Haryana.

