The Passing of Iran's Supreme Leader: A Turning Point

In a stunning statement on social media, former President Donald Trump declared the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, describing it as a pivotal moment for the Iranian populace. Trump's announcement followed reports of a US-Israeli aerial bombardment targeting key Iranian military and governmental positions.

Trump labeled the bombing campaign as ''heavy and pinpoint,'' vowing it would persist throughout the week or potentially longer. He characterized Khamenei as ''one of the most evil people in history,'' asserting that collaboration with Israeli intelligence played a crucial role in the operation.

According to Trump, the success was due to advanced tracking systems and intelligence capabilities, leaving Khamenei and other Iranian leaders unable to evade the offensive, which resulted in multiple casualties among leadership ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)