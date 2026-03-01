The Passing of Iran's Supreme Leader: A Turning Point
Former President Donald Trump announced on social media that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has died following a joint US-Israeli military operation. Trump described the event as an opportunity for Iranians to reclaim their country and promised ongoing precision bombing of Iranian military and government sites.
In a stunning statement on social media, former President Donald Trump declared the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, describing it as a pivotal moment for the Iranian populace. Trump's announcement followed reports of a US-Israeli aerial bombardment targeting key Iranian military and governmental positions.
Trump labeled the bombing campaign as ''heavy and pinpoint,'' vowing it would persist throughout the week or potentially longer. He characterized Khamenei as ''one of the most evil people in history,'' asserting that collaboration with Israeli intelligence played a crucial role in the operation.
According to Trump, the success was due to advanced tracking systems and intelligence capabilities, leaving Khamenei and other Iranian leaders unable to evade the offensive, which resulted in multiple casualties among leadership ranks.
