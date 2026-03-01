Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Bolivian Military Plane Carrying New Currency Crashes Near La Paz

A Bolivian military plane crash near La Paz resulted in 22 deaths and 29 injuries. The aircraft was carrying 18 tons of new banknotes and scattered bills across the crash site. Military and police forces were deployed to prevent looting, while authorities managed the aftermath.

Updated: 01-03-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 03:33 IST
A horrifying incident unfolded near Bolivia's capital as a military plane crash claimed 22 lives and injured 29 others. The aircraft, carrying 18 tons of newly printed Bolivian currency, devasted the area, damaging numerous vehicles and scattering banknotes across the scene.

The Hercules C-130 was en route to La Paz when it veered off the runway at El Alto airport. First responders, including firefighters and soldiers, swiftly managed the ensuing chaos, extinguishing flames that consumed the plane.

Amid the wreckage, brave civilians attempted to salvage the bills before being dispersed by over 500 soldiers and police. The currency, deemed to have no legal value as it hadn't entered circulation, was incinerated to prevent looting, according to Central Bank President David Espinoza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

