Trump's Gamble: A Legacy Defined by Conflict with Iran

In a bold and risky move, President Donald Trump has launched a military assault on Iran alongside Israel, marking a decisive foreign policy moment that may define his presidency. By announcing the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump has entered the most intricate geopolitical gamble of his tenure, full of hazards and unpredictability.

Despite the enormity of the ongoing conflict, Trump's communication has been sparse, with a brief video message on his Truth Social platform giving only a broad justification for military action. Analysts are concerned that this endeavor could spark a regional conflict across the Middle East, diverging from Trump's initial approach of avoiding 'stupid wars' during his presidency.

Focused on regime change in Iran, Trump remains steadfast in his belief that air strikes can trigger popular uprisings. While Trump advocates for ending Iran's purported nuclear ambitions, experts doubt the efficacy of such a strategy without ground intervention. As tensions escalate, Trump's approach has strong echoes of pre-Iraq-war rhetoric under President George W. Bush.

(With inputs from agencies.)