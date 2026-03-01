Chaos Unfolds: Ayatollah Khamenei Assassinated Amid Escalating US-Israel Strike on Iran

In a gripping sequence of events, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been assassinated in a significant US-Israel military operation. This high-stakes offensive targeted Iran's key military sites and has heightened tensions in the region.

President Donald Trump declared on social media that the death represents a pivotal chance for Iranians to seize control of their country's future. The military campaign, featuring 'heavy and pinpoint bombing,' is set to continue while potential Iranian retaliatory actions loom.

The absence of an immediate comment from Iran and unconfirmed reports from various fronts underline the chaotic scenario following this dramatic development. Iran has responded with missile strikes on Israel and US bases, signaling a grim outlook for peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)