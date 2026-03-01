Chaos Unfolds: Ayatollah Khamenei Assassinated Amid Escalating US-Israel Strike on Iran
In a shocking development, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed following a coordinated attack by the US and Israel. President Donald Trump announced the attack as a historic opportunity for Iranians to reclaim their governance. The unprecedented military action has sparked fears of a protracted conflict.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a gripping sequence of events, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been assassinated in a significant US-Israel military operation. This high-stakes offensive targeted Iran's key military sites and has heightened tensions in the region.
President Donald Trump declared on social media that the death represents a pivotal chance for Iranians to seize control of their country's future. The military campaign, featuring 'heavy and pinpoint bombing,' is set to continue while potential Iranian retaliatory actions loom.
The absence of an immediate comment from Iran and unconfirmed reports from various fronts underline the chaotic scenario following this dramatic development. Iran has responded with missile strikes on Israel and US bases, signaling a grim outlook for peace in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Azad Urges Diplomacy Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Indian Airlines Cancel 444 Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
British Nationals Advised to Shelter Amid Middle East Tensions
Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Middle East Tensions: India's Intervention
Flight Chaos: PV Sindhu Stranded Amid Middle East Tensions