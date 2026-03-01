Left Menu

The End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Controversial Legacy

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader since 1989, has reportedly died following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. His death signals a monumental shift for Iran, where he maintained tight control over theocratic and political systems. A symbol of resistance against the West, Khamenei's leadership faced mounting crises, both domestic and international.

Updated: 01-03-2026 03:32 IST
Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader for over three decades, symbolizes a tumultuous era marked by defiance against Western powers. Recent reports suggest Khamenei perished following joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, although Iranian authorities have not confirmed his demise.

His leadership saw both hardline internal crackdowns and elaborate international maneuvers aimed at fortifying Iran's strategic position, notably through support for proxy forces in the Middle East and the relentless pursuit of a nuclear capability.

Even as protests rocked his regime this year, Khamenei stood firm against Western demands, showing little flexibility until his final days. His passing would alter the geopolitical landscape of the region, posing further challenges for the Islamic Republic he helped define.

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

