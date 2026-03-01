The End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Controversial Legacy

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader for over three decades, symbolizes a tumultuous era marked by defiance against Western powers. Recent reports suggest Khamenei perished following joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, although Iranian authorities have not confirmed his demise.

His leadership saw both hardline internal crackdowns and elaborate international maneuvers aimed at fortifying Iran's strategic position, notably through support for proxy forces in the Middle East and the relentless pursuit of a nuclear capability.

Even as protests rocked his regime this year, Khamenei stood firm against Western demands, showing little flexibility until his final days. His passing would alter the geopolitical landscape of the region, posing further challenges for the Islamic Republic he helped define.

(With inputs from agencies.)