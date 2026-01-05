Left Menu

Jaundice Outbreak Strikes Odisha School

Over 40 students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Odisha's Khurda district fell ill due to a jaundice outbreak. One student was diagnosed post-Christmas vacation, leading to further cases. Health officials are investigating the issue, suspecting contaminated food sources while testing school's water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:17 IST
Jaundice Outbreak Strikes Odisha School
More than 40 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Odisha's Khurda district have been affected by a jaundice outbreak, officials reported on Monday.

The Director of Public Health, Nilakantha Mishra, confirmed that an initial case was identified after a student returned from Christmas vacation, followed by more positive tests among students.

The District Health Department and a state team have visited the school to monitor the situation actively. Meanwhile, Water Corporation of Odisha's GM Rajendranath Nayak indicated that while water contamination might not be the cause, external food might be responsible, as water samples are being analyzed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

