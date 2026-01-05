Jaundice Outbreak Strikes Odisha School

More than 40 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Odisha's Khurda district have been affected by a jaundice outbreak, officials reported on Monday.

The Director of Public Health, Nilakantha Mishra, confirmed that an initial case was identified after a student returned from Christmas vacation, followed by more positive tests among students.

The District Health Department and a state team have visited the school to monitor the situation actively. Meanwhile, Water Corporation of Odisha's GM Rajendranath Nayak indicated that while water contamination might not be the cause, external food might be responsible, as water samples are being analyzed.

(With inputs from agencies.)