Karnataka's Healthcare Revolution: A Vision for Comprehensive Medical Facilities Across Districts

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to establish advanced healthcare facilities across the state, including a cancer center, trauma center, and super-speciality hospital in Haveri. Emphasizing public health, Siddaramaiah underlined accessible and inclusive healthcare, refuted financial misinformation, and advocated for social harmony and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haveri | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major healthcare initiative, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the establishment of a cancer centre, a trauma centre and a super-speciality hospital in Haveri district. Medical colleges and advanced healthcare facilities are slated to be set up incrementally across the state, enhancing public healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of local healthcare services. Highlighting his past tenure, he reiterated that every district should host a medical college to ensure accessibility to essential health services, particularly for the economically disadvantaged.

Addressing financial concerns, the Chief Minister clarified that despite an expenditure of Rs 1.12 lakh crore over two-and-a-half years, Karnataka remains financially stable, spending Rs 52,000 crore annually on guarantee schemes. Moreover, he urged swift implementation of irrigation projects and maintained that a secular, humane approach would foster societal harmony and development.

