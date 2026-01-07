Karnataka's Healthcare Revolution: A Vision for Comprehensive Medical Facilities Across Districts

In a major healthcare initiative, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the establishment of a cancer centre, a trauma centre and a super-speciality hospital in Haveri district. Medical colleges and advanced healthcare facilities are slated to be set up incrementally across the state, enhancing public healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of local healthcare services. Highlighting his past tenure, he reiterated that every district should host a medical college to ensure accessibility to essential health services, particularly for the economically disadvantaged.

Addressing financial concerns, the Chief Minister clarified that despite an expenditure of Rs 1.12 lakh crore over two-and-a-half years, Karnataka remains financially stable, spending Rs 52,000 crore annually on guarantee schemes. Moreover, he urged swift implementation of irrigation projects and maintained that a secular, humane approach would foster societal harmony and development.