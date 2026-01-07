IRB Infrastructure's Toll Revenue Surge: Leading India's Highway Boom

IRB Infrastructure and Developers have announced a 12% year-on-year increase in toll revenue for December 2025, amounting to Rs 754 crore, as reported in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The surge in revenue is largely credited to assets such as the IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra and the IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway. The former contributed Rs 170.3 crore, while the latter added Rs 84.1 crore, showcasing significant growth from the previous year.

In a strategic move, IRB has secured a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Odisha for Rs 3,087 crore. Deputy CEO Amitabh Murarka expressed optimism, citing strong traffic growth and a robust economic environment as key drivers, with aspirations to build the largest asset portfolio among India's private toll road developers.

