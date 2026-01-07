New U.S. Nutrition Guidelines: A Controversial Shift on Alcohol Consumption

The Trump administration unveiled the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, revamping long-standing advice on alcohol consumption. The guidelines now advise simply consuming less rather than adhering to specific daily limits, historically set at two drinks for men and one for women.

These revised guidelines are part of a broader health initiative and have stirred controversy, with advocacy groups voicing concerns over potential public health impacts. Critics worry that the relaxed guidelines may lead to higher alcohol intake as individuals redefine moderation personally.

The debate highlights contrasting views on alcohol's health effects, with studies offering differing perspectives on the balance between moderate drinking and health risks. Industry stakeholders and health officials continue to grapple with these findings to shape future public health policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)