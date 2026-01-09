Left Menu

Enhancing Cancer Care: J P Nadda Reviews Progress at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda inspected the new campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) at Newtown, aiming to assess the institute's progress.

CNCI, recognized as a leader in cancer treatment and research in eastern India, offers affordable, high-quality care backed by cutting-edge facilities, according to Nadda.

Nadda called for CNCI to expand its medical education by increasing post-graduate student intake and introducing specialized programs. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to enhance cancer care accessibility and improve healthcare infrastructure across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

