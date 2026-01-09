Enhancing Cancer Care: J P Nadda Reviews Progress at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute
Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute to evaluate its progress. He highlighted its role in providing top-tier cancer care in eastern India. Nadda encouraged expansion in medical education, aligning with PM Modi's aim to improve cancer treatment accessibility nationwide.
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda inspected the new campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) at Newtown, aiming to assess the institute's progress.
CNCI, recognized as a leader in cancer treatment and research in eastern India, offers affordable, high-quality care backed by cutting-edge facilities, according to Nadda.
Nadda called for CNCI to expand its medical education by increasing post-graduate student intake and introducing specialized programs. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to enhance cancer care accessibility and improve healthcare infrastructure across India.
