Punjab's Path to Progress: Healthcare, Education, and Anti-Drug Initiatives Shine

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria highlighted the AAP government's achievements in healthcare, education, and anti-drug efforts during the Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Initiatives include expanding public healthcare, enhancing school education, combating drug abuse, and boosting irrigation and agriculture. Governance reforms and investment growth were also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During the Punjab Vidhan Sabha's Budget Session, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria praised the AAP government for its accomplishments in healthcare, education, and anti-drug initiatives. He emphasized these as pivotal for steering Punjab towards a vibrant future.

Kataria highlighted the state's healthcare transformations, driven by the establishment of 881 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' delivering primary care with free medicines and diagnostics. Educational advancements include turning 118 schools into Schools of Eminence and widespread teacher training abroad.

The governor also emphasized the government's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, aimed at curbing drug abuse via 548 Opioid Assisted Treatment clinics. He praised efforts in agriculture, governance reforms, and industrial growth, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and notable investment proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

