Alarm Over Haryana's Contaminated Water Crisis

Concerns over water quality in Haryana's Sirsa district have been raised by AICC General Secretary and MP Kumari Selja. She cites alarming reports of contaminated drinking water across various regions of the state.

Data reveals total dissolved solids (TDS), fluoride, and nitrate levels exceeding acceptable limits, with some areas reporting TDS as high as 1,300, raising public health alarms.

Selja accuses the government of neglect, failing to implement purification systems and providing safe alternatives, leading to increased health issues, such as stomach and kidney diseases. She urges immediate government intervention and accountability for officials in charge.

