Left Menu

Alarm Over Haryana's Contaminated Water Crisis

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja highlights deteriorating water quality in Haryana, citing high TDS and contamination. Villages along the Ghaggar belt face chemical pollution, leading to health risks. Despite repeated alerts, government inaction persists. Selja demands immediate measures for safe water supply and accountability of responsible officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:56 IST
Alarm Over Haryana's Contaminated Water Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns over water quality in Haryana's Sirsa district have been raised by AICC General Secretary and MP Kumari Selja. She cites alarming reports of contaminated drinking water across various regions of the state.

Data reveals total dissolved solids (TDS), fluoride, and nitrate levels exceeding acceptable limits, with some areas reporting TDS as high as 1,300, raising public health alarms.

Selja accuses the government of neglect, failing to implement purification systems and providing safe alternatives, leading to increased health issues, such as stomach and kidney diseases. She urges immediate government intervention and accountability for officials in charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Oil Moves to Caribbean: Vitol and Trafigura's Bold Strategy

Venezuelan Oil Moves to Caribbean: Vitol and Trafigura's Bold Strategy

 Global
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss: Minister Rebuts Congress-BJP Claims Amidst Political Turmoil

Sabarimala Gold Loss: Minister Rebuts Congress-BJP Claims Amidst Political T...

 India
3
Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy

Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy

 Global
4
Political Raid Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata

Political Raid Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026