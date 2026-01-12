Nipah Virus Alert in West Bengal: Swift Action Underway

Two suspected cases of Nipah virus have surfaced in West Bengal, as reported by the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at ICMR, AIIMS Kalyani on January 11th, according to official sources.

Recognizing the dangerous nature of this zoonotic disease, known for its high mortality rate and swift transmission, authorities are treating the situation with utmost urgency. The Union health secretary has engaged in discussions with West Bengal's chief and principal health secretaries to review and expedite coordinated action.

A joint outbreak response team, including experts from renowned health institutes, has been activated to assist the state in containment efforts. The Centre has ensured thorough support, including laboratory services, surveillance, and public health strategies, while the NCDC's emergency operations center maintains national oversight.

