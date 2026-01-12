Left Menu

West Bengal on Alert: Nipah Virus Threat Spurs Rapid Response

Two suspected Nipah virus cases have been detected in West Bengal, prompting a swift response from health authorities. The Union Health Minister assured coordinated support as expert teams are deployed for containment measures. Comprehensive resources and guidelines have been mobilized to manage this zoonotic disease.

Two suspected cases of the Nipah virus have surfaced in West Bengal, with investigations underway at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, ICMR, based at AIIMS Kalyani. Symptoms in these suspected cases underscore the threat posed by this zoonotic infection, known for its high mortality rate and potential for rapid transmission.

The Union health secretary held immediate talks with West Bengal's chief secretary and principal health secretary to devise a containment strategy. A national outbreak response team, which includes experts from leading health institutions, has been deployed to aid local officials in addressing the situation.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda contacted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, pledging full federal support. The Centre has activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre and deployed required technical, logistical, and operational resources to strengthen the state's response efforts.

