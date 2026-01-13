India's Polio Victory: A Blueprint for Global Health Success
India celebrates 15 years since its last reported wild poliovirus case, a feat achieved through strong political determination and community action. From being a polio hotspot with 741 cases in 2009 to zero cases by 2011, India's success is attributed to large-scale immunisation and effective use of health technology.
India
- India
India marked a major public health achievement on Tuesday, celebrating 15 years since its last case of wild poliovirus. Once the epicenter of the global polio crisis, India has transitioned to a leader in immunisation, thanks to political resolve and community-level action.
In 2009, India reported 741 cases, representing 60% of the global burden. However, a massive mobilisation and scale-up of resources led to the country reporting zero cases by 2011. Achieving this milestone required delivering around 100 crore doses of the polio vaccine to reach 17.2 crore children annually, overcoming significant hurdles such as widespread populations and inadequate sanitation.
India's experience is now aiding global eradication efforts. Hyderabad-based Biological E manufactures a crucial oral polio vaccine type 2, key to managing variant outbreaks. India's success serves as a blueprint for other nations, offering insights into eliminating polio on a global scale.
