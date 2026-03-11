Federal Panel Halts Move to Discontinue COVID mRNA Vaccines

A key U.S. federal vaccine advisory panel has decided not to move forward with efforts to halt recommendations for COVID mRNA vaccines, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Some advisers within the Department of Health and Human Services had considered dismissing these vaccines under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his anti-vaccine stance. However, this proposal has been set aside, and the HHS has not yet commented on the development.

The advisory group to the CDC is expected to reconvene next week, where they will determine future guidelines for COVID vaccinations. Kennedy had previously argued against the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines, which are produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, despite contrary scientific evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)