Left Menu

Federal Panel Halts Move to Discontinue COVID mRNA Vaccines

A U.S. federal vaccine advisory panel has decided not to proceed with plans to stop recommending COVID mRNA vaccines. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a key figure in the discussion, previously argued against these vaccines, despite evidence of their efficacy. The panel is set to meet and make future vaccination recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:43 IST
Federal Panel Halts Move to Discontinue COVID mRNA Vaccines
vaccine

A key U.S. federal vaccine advisory panel has decided not to move forward with efforts to halt recommendations for COVID mRNA vaccines, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Some advisers within the Department of Health and Human Services had considered dismissing these vaccines under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his anti-vaccine stance. However, this proposal has been set aside, and the HHS has not yet commented on the development.

The advisory group to the CDC is expected to reconvene next week, where they will determine future guidelines for COVID vaccinations. Kennedy had previously argued against the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines, which are produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, despite contrary scientific evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026