Nepal's Historic Elections: RSP's Rise and China's Watchful Eye
China congratulates Nepal on conducting its elections smoothly, although tensions rise as former PM Oli's pro-Beijing party is defeated by RSP's Balen Shah. As Nepal advances its political agenda, China anticipates both Nepal's and Bangladesh's forthcoming foreign policy stances under new leadership.
China extended congratulations to Nepal for conducting its elections in a smooth manner, despite keenly observing trends that suggest a significant defeat for the pro-Beijing CPN-UML led by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
The election results, marking Nepal's first general elections since anti-Oli protests, show candidate Balen Shah of the Rastriya Swatantra Party securing a lead over Oli.
RSP, a new political force, has yet to clarify its stance regarding China, while China also awaits policy formulation from Bangladesh's new government under Tariq Rahman.