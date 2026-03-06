Left Menu

Nepal's Historic Elections: RSP's Rise and China's Watchful Eye

China congratulates Nepal on conducting its elections smoothly, although tensions rise as former PM Oli's pro-Beijing party is defeated by RSP's Balen Shah. As Nepal advances its political agenda, China anticipates both Nepal's and Bangladesh's forthcoming foreign policy stances under new leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:59 IST
Nepal's Historic Elections: RSP's Rise and China's Watchful Eye
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China extended congratulations to Nepal for conducting its elections in a smooth manner, despite keenly observing trends that suggest a significant defeat for the pro-Beijing CPN-UML led by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The election results, marking Nepal's first general elections since anti-Oli protests, show candidate Balen Shah of the Rastriya Swatantra Party securing a lead over Oli.

RSP, a new political force, has yet to clarify its stance regarding China, while China also awaits policy formulation from Bangladesh's new government under Tariq Rahman.

