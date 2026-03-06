Nepal's Historic Elections: RSP's Rise and China's Watchful Eye

China extended congratulations to Nepal for conducting its elections in a smooth manner, despite keenly observing trends that suggest a significant defeat for the pro-Beijing CPN-UML led by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The election results, marking Nepal's first general elections since anti-Oli protests, show candidate Balen Shah of the Rastriya Swatantra Party securing a lead over Oli.

RSP, a new political force, has yet to clarify its stance regarding China, while China also awaits policy formulation from Bangladesh's new government under Tariq Rahman.