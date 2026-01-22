New Cataract and Retinal Surgery Services to Cut Eye Care Waiting Times in Wellington

Patients across the wider Wellington region are set to benefit from significantly faster access to life-changing eye surgery, with new cataract services launching at Hutt Hospital and expanded retinal surgery capacity coming online at Kenepuru Hospital.

Health Minister Simeon Brown says the developments represent a practical step toward improving access to timely elective care, while easing pressure on overstretched hospital theatres across the region.

Cataract Surgery Services Launch at Hutt Hospital

From today, Hutt Hospital will begin delivering between 20 and 25 cataract surgery sessions each month, enabling more patients to receive treatment closer to home.

According to the Minister, the move will particularly benefit residents of the Hutt Valley, who have previously relied on Wellington or Kenepuru Hospitals for cataract procedures.

“Ensuring patients are at the centre of our healthcare system means continuously improving access to timely elective treatment,” Mr Brown said.

By shifting routine cataract operations to Hutt Hospital, theatre capacity at Kenepuru and Wellington Hospitals will be freed up to focus on more complex ophthalmic procedures, improving efficiency across the regional health system.

Cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed elective procedures in New Zealand, with delays often having a profound impact on patients’ independence, mobility, and overall quality of life.

Expanded Retinal Surgery Capacity at Kenepuru Hospital

In addition to the new cataract services, expanded vitreoretinal surgery capacity will begin at Kenepuru Hospital from tomorrow.

Vitreoretinal surgery treats serious conditions affecting the retina at the back of the eye, including retinal detachments and diabetes-related eye disease. These conditions often require urgent intervention to prevent permanent vision loss.

Following the installation of a second set of specialised equipment under the Regional Retinal Network Plan, Kenepuru Hospital will now deliver two to three additional vitreoretinal surgery sessions each week.

“This will increase capacity for urgent procedures and ensure patients are treated as soon as possible,” Mr Brown said.

Hundreds More Patients to Receive Treatment Each Year

Combined, the new cataract and retinal surgery initiatives are expected to enable approximately 300 to 500 additional patients each year to receive surgery across the Wellington region.

Health officials say the changes will help reduce waiting times, improve patient flow between hospitals, and ensure those with urgent or complex eye conditions are prioritised appropriately.

“Cataracts and retinal conditions can have a significant impact on people’s independence and quality of life,” Mr Brown said. “By increasing capacity, more patients will be treated sooner, helping prevent avoidable vision loss.”

Strengthening Core Health Services

The Minister described the expansion as part of a broader effort to strengthen core elective services while building long-term system resilience.

“This is about fixing the basics by expanding core elective services and building the future by ensuring more patients get the care they need, when they need it,” he said.

The changes form part of ongoing regional planning aimed at making better use of hospital resources, reducing backlogs, and delivering more care closer to where people live.