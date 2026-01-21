Left Menu

Revamping India's Health System: A Citizen-Centric Vision for 2047

A new Lancet Commission report proposes a citizen-centric health system for India, emphasizing innovative financing, regulation, and community engagement. The report aligns with India's vision for 2047, calling for increased government investment, digital technology integration, and private sector collaboration to enhance public healthcare and ensure equity and accessibility for all.

The Lancet Commission has released a groundbreaking report proposing a citizen-centric health system aimed at transforming India's public healthcare landscape. The report outlines innovative reforms in financing, regulation, and community involvement to provide accessible and equitable healthcare services.

This significant overhaul is part of India's broader 'Viksit Bharat' vision for an inclusive nation by 2047. The report highlights the need for community participation, transparency, and equity, essential pillars of Universal Health Coverage, ensuring high-quality, affordable care for everyone.

An international team, including Harvard Medical School and the Population Foundation of India, underscores the urgency of integrating services across various healthcare levels. The Commission emphasizes the importance of political will and leadership in implementing these transformational changes.

