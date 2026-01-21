Celebrating a Decade of Mental Health Advocacy: Mpower's Impact

Mpower has achieved a significant milestone by marking ten years of dedicated work in India's mental health sector. Founded by Mrs. Neerja Birla, the organization is an initiative under the Aditya Birla Education Trust, focusing on building a robust mental health ecosystem.

This year, Mpower's involvement in the Tata Mumbai Marathon spotlighted their commitment to mental well-being. Over 700 participants, including employees, leadership, and students, highlighted mental health's importance through a united show of strength. The event mirrored Mpower's decade-long journey towards embedding mental health care into daily life.

Mpower's comprehensive approach includes initiatives like Project Samvedana and Project Saksham, promoting mental health literacy and support. The past ten years have seen impactful progress, transforming mental health dialogue across various sectors, reinforcing the necessity of ongoing, collaborative action.

