Left Menu

Celebrating a Decade of Mental Health Advocacy: Mpower's Impact

Mpower, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, marks ten years in mental health advocacy in India. Founded by Neerja Birla, it emphasizes prevention, intervention, and care. Mpower's initiatives like Project Samvedana and Project Saksham reflect its commitment to integrating mental health into everyday life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:20 IST
Celebrating a Decade of Mental Health Advocacy: Mpower's Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mpower has achieved a significant milestone by marking ten years of dedicated work in India's mental health sector. Founded by Mrs. Neerja Birla, the organization is an initiative under the Aditya Birla Education Trust, focusing on building a robust mental health ecosystem.

This year, Mpower's involvement in the Tata Mumbai Marathon spotlighted their commitment to mental well-being. Over 700 participants, including employees, leadership, and students, highlighted mental health's importance through a united show of strength. The event mirrored Mpower's decade-long journey towards embedding mental health care into daily life.

Mpower's comprehensive approach includes initiatives like Project Samvedana and Project Saksham, promoting mental health literacy and support. The past ten years have seen impactful progress, transforming mental health dialogue across various sectors, reinforcing the necessity of ongoing, collaborative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Sluggish Air Market

MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Sluggish Air Market

 India
2
EU lawmakers vote to block Mercosur trade agreement over legal concerns, reports AP.

EU lawmakers vote to block Mercosur trade agreement over legal concerns, rep...

 Global
3
Zverev Climbs to Australian Open Third Round Despite Setbacks

Zverev Climbs to Australian Open Third Round Despite Setbacks

 Global
4
AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026