Left Menu

Mondo Duplantis Sets New World Record in Pole Vault

Sweden's Mondo Duplantis sets a new pole vault world record by clearing 6.31 meters at the Mondo Classic indoor meeting, surpassing his previous record by one centimeter. This marks the 15th time he has broken the world record in the event since 2020, showcasing his dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 03:00 IST
Mondo Duplantis Sets New World Record in Pole Vault
Mondo Duplantis

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis has set a new pole vault world record by clearing an impressive 6.31 meters at the Mondo Classic indoor meeting in Uppsala on Thursday.

The Olympic and world champion surpassed his previous mark by one centimeter, marking the 15th time he has broken the world record since he first set it in 2020. With no failed attempts, Duplantis dominated the competition, beginning at 5.65m before clearing 5.90m and 6.08m en route to his extraordinary achievement.

In the same event, Norway's Sondre Guttormsen secured second place by clearing 6.00m, while Americans Zachery Bradford and Sam Kendricks, along with Australia's Kurtis Marschall, each achieved a 5.90m vault, finishing in third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026