Mondo Duplantis Sets New World Record in Pole Vault

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis has set a new pole vault world record by clearing an impressive 6.31 meters at the Mondo Classic indoor meeting in Uppsala on Thursday.

The Olympic and world champion surpassed his previous mark by one centimeter, marking the 15th time he has broken the world record since he first set it in 2020. With no failed attempts, Duplantis dominated the competition, beginning at 5.65m before clearing 5.90m and 6.08m en route to his extraordinary achievement.

In the same event, Norway's Sondre Guttormsen secured second place by clearing 6.00m, while Americans Zachery Bradford and Sam Kendricks, along with Australia's Kurtis Marschall, each achieved a 5.90m vault, finishing in third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)