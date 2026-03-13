FAA Flight Cuts Controversy: Chicago's Pushback

Chicago officials have expressed strong opposition to the Federal Aviation Administration's proposed reduction of daily flights at O'Hare International Airport below 2,800, warning it could cause significant disruption to the National Airspace System. As the city braces for potentially its busiest summer ever in 2026, there are growing concerns over airport congestion.

The FAA initially suggested a 2,800 daily flight limit for summer operations, a number that has since been drawn into debate. Reports indicate the FAA aims for a further cut to around 2,500 flights per day, a figure still under discussion. The current schedules would mark 2026 as the busiest summer at O'Hare, putting pressure on existing infrastructure and air traffic control systems.

Both United and American Airlines have responded by increasing the number of flights they operate from O'Hare. United's plans include expanding daily operations to 780 flights, compared to last year's 541. Meanwhile, American Airlines has announced a substantial increase in daily departures for the spring-break travel season, prompting United CEO Scott Kirby to criticize American's strategy as financially unsustainable.

