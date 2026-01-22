Nationwide Drug Quality Sweep: 167 Samples Under Scrutiny

The Union health ministry has revealed that a total of 167 drug samples across the nation have been identified as 'not of standard quality' (NSQ) in December 2025. This announcement comes from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) monthly drug alert.

Specifically, central drug laboratories confirmed 74 drug samples failing quality tests, while state drug testing labs found 93 samples lacking in standard quality. These findings are part of ongoing regulatory surveillance, as the list of substandard and spurious drugs is routinely updated on the CDSCO portal.

Additionally, five drug samples from various regions were deemed spurious, produced by unauthorized entities misusing established brand names. Investigations are underway, and authorities promise action according to legal provisions to prevent such violations in the future.

