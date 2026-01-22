WHO Extends Landmark Deal to Scale Free Leprosy Treatment Worldwide

Global efforts to eliminate leprosy are entering a critical new phase, as the World Health Organization (WHO) reinforces access to life-saving treatment ahead of World Leprosy Day on 25 January—with renewed focus on innovation, long-term partnerships, and stigma reduction.

Leprosy, one of the world’s oldest known infectious diseases, is caused by Mycobacterium leprae and primarily affects the skin and peripheral nerves. While fully curable with multidrug therapy (MDT), untreated leprosy can lead to permanent disabilities, social exclusion, and lifelong stigma.

Progress has been significant. Of the 188 countries and territories reporting data to WHO in 2024, 55 reported zero cases. Yet the disease persists, with 172,717 new cases detected globally in the same year—underscoring the need for sustained scale, access, and innovation.

A cornerstone of global progress has been one of the longest-running pharmaceutical donation programmes in global health. Since 2000, WHO has partnered with Novartis to provide MDT and clofazimine free of charge to all leprosy patients worldwide.

Marking 25 years of collaboration, WHO and Novartis have now extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a further five years (2026–2030). The renewed agreement ensures:

Continued global supply of free MDT

Funding for procurement and distribution of single-dose rifampicin (SDR) for post-exposure prophylaxis

Expanded prevention efforts using evidence-based treatment innovation

“The unwavering commitment of partners like Novartis has been foundational to the progress made against leprosy,” said Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Care. “This collaboration shows how science, equity, and partnership—aligned over time—can overcome even the most entrenched global health challenges.”

From a global health and innovation perspective, the availability of free MDT has delivered measurable impact:

Cure and prevention of disability

Treatment of severe inflammatory lepra reactions

Reduced stigma and improved economic participation for affected individuals

Clofazimine, included in the treatment regimen, has been particularly critical in managing acute lepra reactions that can otherwise result in long-term disability.

“Leprosy has been part of our company’s history since the discovery of the first effective cure,” said Dr Lutz Hegemann, President of Global Health at Novartis. “Over the last 25 years, we have reached millions of patients together with WHO, and we are committed to going further toward a world free of leprosy.”

Despite medical advances, stigma remains the biggest barrier to elimination. This year’s World Leprosy Day theme—‘Leprosy is curable, the real challenge is stigma’— highlights the social and systemic obstacles that persist even after treatment.

The issue is deeply personal for Mr Yohei Sasakawa, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination, who marks 25 years in the role this year.

“Stigma can be more painful than the disease itself,” Mr Sasakawa says. “Even after being cured, people face discrimination—lost education, divorce, job dismissal, and lifelong exclusion.”

As leprosy is one of the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) targeted for global elimination, these efforts also support broader, tech-enabled public health strategies focused on early detection, prevention, and equitable access.

Call to action: ending an ancient disease takes modern collaboration

WHO says eliminating leprosy will require renewed political commitment, community engagement, and continued public–private collaboration—especially as digital health tools, supply-chain innovation, and preventive therapies expand reach.

Global partners and the public are encouraged to join the broader campaign on World NTD Day, 30 January 2026, and support collective action toward a world free of neglected diseases.