NZ Launches Police–Clinician Crisis Teams to Transform 111 Mental Health Calls

New Zealand is overhauling how emergency services respond to mental health crises, with the Government announcing the first four locations for new mental health co-response teams that will work alongside Police to attend 111 calls.

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey says the reform marks a decisive shift away from criminal justice-led responses toward care-first crisis support.

“It’s not right that when a concerned mum, dad, friend, or colleague calls 111 looking for a mental health response, they receive a criminal justice response,” Mr Doocey says. “This Government is changing that by rolling out a better crisis response.”

Backed by $28 million in Budget 2025 funding, the Government will roll out 10 co-response teams nationwide, alongside expanded crisis helpline capacity. The first four teams will be launched this year in:

Canterbury

Auckland

Bay of Plenty

Counties Manukau

The teams pair mental health professionals with frontline Police, enabling joint responses to mental distress calls. This model ensures people receive immediate clinical support, de-escalation, and faster connection to the most appropriate health and community services.

“These teams offer support on the spot and more streamlined access to care,” Mr Doocey says. “Police do an excellent job, but they are not mental health professionals. People in crisis deserve a response led by care, not enforcement.”

Evidence from an evaluation of the Wellington co-response model shows the approach delivers measurable benefits, including:

Reduced use of Mental Health Act powers

Fewer people taken to emergency departments or police stations

Increased wraparound and follow-up support

With around 73,000 mental health-related 111 calls made each year, the Government says scaling the model nationally will significantly improve outcomes for people experiencing distress, while reducing pressure on Police and emergency departments.

Mr Doocey also highlighted long-standing concerns raised by people with lived experience and their families.

“For many, having a uniformed Police officer arrive during a mental health crisis can be distressing,” he says. “Often, no crime has been committed, yet people encounter the justice system at the lowest point in their lives.”

The rollout builds on broader reforms under the Police change programme, including:

A 60-minute handover target from Police to emergency department staff

A requirement that anyone held under the Mental Health Act in Police custody be transferred to a health facility within 30 minutes

Co-response teams were initially piloted in 2017 but funding was discontinued in 2018. The current Government says the renewed investment reflects strong confidence in the model’s effectiveness.

“These teams are a real game changer,” Mr Doocey says. “They are a core part of our mental health plan to deliver faster access to support, more frontline workers, and a crisis response that genuinely meets people’s needs.”