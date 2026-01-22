Left Menu

Groundbreaking Gall Bladder Scaffold Revolutionizes Wound Healing

SCTIMST has developed Cholederm, a tissue graft scaffold from farm animal gall bladders, acclaimed as the world's first of its kind. It accelerates wound healing and has gained approval as a high-value byproduct, aligning with national initiatives while benefiting farmers, clinicians, and patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:18 IST
The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has unveiled Cholederm, a pioneering tissue graft scaffold made from farm animal gall bladders. This world-first innovation is designed to enhance wound healing efficiency and minimize scarring.

Developed by the institute's Division of Experimental Pathology under the guidance of Professor T V Anilkumar, the lyophilised scaffold was created using the extracellular matrix from animal gall bladders, transforming what is traditionally viewed as waste into a valuable asset. This breakthrough has received backing with 25 peer-reviewed articles and 10 patents.

Cholederm, transferred to Alicorn Medical Pvt Ltd in 2017 for commercial production, has received approval as a Class D medical device in 2023. Dr. Vishwajit Singh from DY Patil Medical College highlighted its effectiveness in treating tough ulcers, emphasizing the convenience for clinical applications. This innovation supports national programs and aims for global regulatory compliance.

