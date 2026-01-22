Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine
Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the world's first integrated medical hospital in Patanjali, combining yoga, ayurveda, and modern medicine. The hospital, operated by Patanjali Yogpeeth, aims to treat up to 99% of patients using holistic methods. Future expansions are planned for Delhi and international locations.
Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital on Thursday. Heralded as the world's first integrated medical system, this facility stands as a pioneering center uniting yoga, ayurveda, and modern medicine.
During his visit, Shah inspected the hospital, labeling it a 'hybrid' healthcare facility. He also met with yoga guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the general secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, to discuss the facility's innovative approach.
The hospital, managed by Patanjali Yogpeeth, offers treatments for heart, brain, and spinal cord conditions, leveraging techniques from both traditional and modern practices. Ramdev highlighted how stress, inflammation, and impurities contribute to diseases, claiming the hospital's holistic therapies can cure 90 to 99 percent of cases.
