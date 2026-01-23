Tragic Outcome of Nepalese Woman's Pioneering Heart Transplant in Kerala

In a tragic sequence of events, a 21-year-old Nepalese woman, Durga Kami, has died after receiving a heart transplant at the Ernakulam General Hospital. The hospital confirmed her demise on Friday, revealing that she developed respiratory complications on Thursday night, which eventually led to her passing despite rigorous medical interventions.

Kami, who hailed from Nepalgunj, Nepal, was suffering from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare genetic heart condition. Positioned in an orphanage after losing her parents, she turned to Kerala for medical aid. Her inclusion in the transplant priority list, backed by Kerala High Court's intervention, led to the state's first heart transplant at a government hospital on December 21, 2025.

Following the surgery, Kami showed remarkable improvement, sparking hopes for recovery. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Kerala Health Minister Veena George expressed sorrow over the loss, acknowledging the exhaustive efforts by the hospital team to save Kami's life. The emotional outpouring reflects the shared grief among all those involved in her care.

(With inputs from agencies.)