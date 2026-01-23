Tragic Outcome of Nepalese Woman's Pioneering Heart Transplant in Kerala
Durga Kami, a 21-year-old woman from Nepal, passed away after undergoing a heart transplant at Ernakulam General Hospital. Despite initial recovery and intense medical efforts, respiratory complications led to her demise. Her case marked the first heart transplant at a state-run hospital in Kerala.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic sequence of events, a 21-year-old Nepalese woman, Durga Kami, has died after receiving a heart transplant at the Ernakulam General Hospital. The hospital confirmed her demise on Friday, revealing that she developed respiratory complications on Thursday night, which eventually led to her passing despite rigorous medical interventions.
Kami, who hailed from Nepalgunj, Nepal, was suffering from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare genetic heart condition. Positioned in an orphanage after losing her parents, she turned to Kerala for medical aid. Her inclusion in the transplant priority list, backed by Kerala High Court's intervention, led to the state's first heart transplant at a government hospital on December 21, 2025.
Following the surgery, Kami showed remarkable improvement, sparking hopes for recovery. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Kerala Health Minister Veena George expressed sorrow over the loss, acknowledging the exhaustive efforts by the hospital team to save Kami's life. The emotional outpouring reflects the shared grief among all those involved in her care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal Government Extends Probe Into Gen Z Movement Clashes
Nepal Police Gears Up for Secure Elections with Cyber and On-Ground Measures
Nepal's Political Musical Chairs: Former PMs Vie for Power Amidst Gen Z Call for Change
Nepal's Political Heavyweights Enter Fray Amid Gen Z Rebellion
Nepal's Political Musical Chairs: Former Prime Ministers and Fresh Faces Gear Up for Elections