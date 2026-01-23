Ukraine's Boost to Air Defense with IRIS-T Systems

Ukraine has taken a significant step in bolstering its air defense capabilities by ordering 18 IRIS-T air defence systems from German missile maker Diehl Defence.

Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch, speaking at a Handelsblatt conference in Berlin, revealed that nine IRIS-T firing units are already operational in Ukraine, signaling the country's ongoing enhancement of its military infrastructure.

Rauch also announced plans to ramp up the production of IRIS-T missiles to 2,000 units per year, marking a substantial increase in output to meet the growing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)