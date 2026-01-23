Left Menu

Kapiva Pioneers Future of Ayurveda with Rs. 50 Crore Innovation Fund

Kapiva, India's holistic Ayurvedic brand, launched a Rs. 50 crore Innovation Fund to enhance R&D in Ayurveda. This initiative supports projects across academia and startups, focusing on clinically validated Ayurvedic solutions, aiming to align with global pharmaceutical standards. The fund fosters innovation from early research to commercialization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:22 IST
Kapiva, a leading holistic Ayurvedic brand in India, has announced the launch of its Innovation Fund. The fund, worth up to Rs. 50 crore, is dedicated to supporting research and innovation in Ayurvedic science.

This initiative aims to back projects across academia, labs, and startups focused on R&D to create clinically validated solutions for health issues, aligning with global pharmaceutical standards.

Kapiva Founder Ameve Sharma emphasized the fund's potential to transition Ayurveda from traditional wisdom to evidence-backed outcomes, encouraging robust scientific exploration and fostering an innovative research ecosystem.

