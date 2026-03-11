Delhi Court Grants Bail to Couple in Racial Slur Case

A Delhi court has granted interim bail to Harsh Priya Singh and Ruby Jain, accused of racially abusing their neighbors from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. The decision, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal, was based on a personal and surety bond of Rs. 25,000 each.

The accused couple had been in custody for about two weeks. The judge determined that further detention would not serve a purpose, given that the incriminating incident had been recorded and the victims' statements obtained. The couple's conduct while on bail will be monitored to ensure no interference with the investigation.

The initial altercation reportedly stemmed from construction debris from an air conditioner installation falling onto the couple's premises. The incident led to the invocation of the SC/ST Act and other charges in the FIR. The court aims to implement stringent conditions to ensure the investigation remains unhindered.

