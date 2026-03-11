Romania Strengthens Defensive Capabilities with U.S. Support

President Nicusor Dan announced that Romania will host U.S. refueling planes and surveillance equipment for Tehran operations. The equipment is considered "defensive" and devoid of munitions, aligning with Romania's strategic partnership with the U.S.

The decision, which requires parliamentary approval, follows a meeting of Romania's top defense council. As a key U.S. ally, Romania already houses the Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense system, updated post-Russia's Ukraine invasion.

The move comes amid tensions after Iranian strikes, with some EU countries deploying warships near Cyprus. Despite a U.S. troop reduction last year, about 1,000 American troops remain in Romania, reinforcing NATO's presence amid regional security concerns.

