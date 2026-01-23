Left Menu

Congress Dismisses Defection Rumors in Bihar

The Congress held a strategic meeting with Bihar leaders to refute rumors of newly-elected MLAs defecting. Despite winning six seats in Bihar's assembly elections, the Congress faced unfounded claims of internal discord. Senior party members, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, attended the session to assert unity.

The Congress conducted a crucial meeting on Friday with its Bihar leadership to counteract speculation of mass defections within its ranks. Reports suggesting that newly-elected legislators were abandoning the party were firmly denied during the session.

The Congress had secured six seats in the recent Bihar assembly elections, having fielded candidates in approximately 60 constituencies. The meeting, convened by party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence, included key figures like Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

Party representatives, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, dismissed the rumors as unfounded. 'These are all bogus news,' stated Venugopal, emphasizing the unity among the party's Bihar MLAs. The event also saw participation from notable Congress figures such as Meira Kumar, and even independent politician Pappu Yadav made an appearance, solidifying party cohesion.

