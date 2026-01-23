Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Jharkhand: BJP Demands Action on Kidnapping

BJP president Aditya Sahu has threatened protests if Jharkhand police fail to rescue industrialist Devang Gandhi's son, Kairav, allegedly abducted from Jamshedpur. Sahu plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe. The BJP claims deteriorating law and order in the state amid rising kidnappings.

Updated: 23-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:54 IST
BJP president Aditya Sahu has stated that the party will take to the streets if the Jharkhand police fail to rescue industrialist Devang Gandhi's son, Kairav, who was allegedly kidnapped from Jamshedpur 10 days ago.

Joined by former Chief Ministers Raghubar Das and Arjun Munda, and local MP Bidyut Baran Mahato, Sahu visited Gandhi's residence, expressing concern over the incident during a press conference. He announced plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to demand a CBI investigation into Kairav's disappearance.

Sahu criticized the state's worsening law and order, citing frequent kidnappings and the challenges faced by police in resolving these cases, highlighting the perceived collapse of security in Jharkhand.

