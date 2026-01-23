Mizoram Triumphs at IndiaSkills Northeast with 21 Awards
Mizoram dominated the IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition 2025-26 in Guwahati, winning 21 awards across 20 skill trades. The Mizoram team excelled with 9 gold medals, showcasing the proficiency and competitiveness of its youth. The event highlighted strong performances in various trades, underlining Mizoram's growing stature in skill excellence.
Mizoram emerged as the clear champion at the IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition 2025-26, clinching 21 awards across 20 different skill trades, according to officials.
The event, hosted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at Guwahati University from January 19-22, showcased the extraordinary talents and craftsmanship of Mizoram's youth.
Securing 9 gold medals, Mizoram's performance in trades like electronics, fashion technology, and others underscored their rising competitiveness at both the regional and national levels.
