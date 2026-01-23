Left Menu

Mizoram Triumphs at IndiaSkills Northeast with 21 Awards

Mizoram dominated the IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition 2025-26 in Guwahati, winning 21 awards across 20 skill trades. The Mizoram team excelled with 9 gold medals, showcasing the proficiency and competitiveness of its youth. The event highlighted strong performances in various trades, underlining Mizoram's growing stature in skill excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:55 IST
Mizoram emerged as the clear champion at the IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition 2025-26, clinching 21 awards across 20 different skill trades, according to officials.

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at Guwahati University from January 19-22, showcased the extraordinary talents and craftsmanship of Mizoram's youth.

Securing 9 gold medals, Mizoram's performance in trades like electronics, fashion technology, and others underscored their rising competitiveness at both the regional and national levels.

