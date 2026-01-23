Mizoram Triumphs at IndiaSkills Northeast with 21 Awards

Mizoram emerged as the clear champion at the IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition 2025-26, clinching 21 awards across 20 different skill trades, according to officials.

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at Guwahati University from January 19-22, showcased the extraordinary talents and craftsmanship of Mizoram's youth.

Securing 9 gold medals, Mizoram's performance in trades like electronics, fashion technology, and others underscored their rising competitiveness at both the regional and national levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)