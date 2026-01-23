Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a pre-budget consultation meeting, gathering diverse sectoral inputs for the Union territory's Budget 2026-27. The session included stakeholders like industrialists and educationists, aiming to formulate a people-friendly budget addressing economic challenges and promoting growth.
In anticipation of the Budget 2026-27, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a pre-budget consultation meeting with key stakeholders to gather diverse inputs.
Held at the civil secretariat, the meeting was attended by ministers and senior department officials. Stakeholders such as industrialists, hoteliers, and educators voiced their suggestions for the upcoming budget.
Chief Minister Abdullah emphasized the significance of these consultations for addressing economic challenges and promoting growth, assuring participants their inputs would be considered in shaping a pragmatic budget framework.
