Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a pre-budget consultation meeting, gathering diverse sectoral inputs for the Union territory's Budget 2026-27. The session included stakeholders like industrialists and educationists, aiming to formulate a people-friendly budget addressing economic challenges and promoting growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:55 IST
Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Budget 2026-27, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a pre-budget consultation meeting with key stakeholders to gather diverse inputs.

Held at the civil secretariat, the meeting was attended by ministers and senior department officials. Stakeholders such as industrialists, hoteliers, and educators voiced their suggestions for the upcoming budget.

Chief Minister Abdullah emphasized the significance of these consultations for addressing economic challenges and promoting growth, assuring participants their inputs would be considered in shaping a pragmatic budget framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HCLTech to Enhance Financial Services with Finergic Acquisition

HCLTech to Enhance Financial Services with Finergic Acquisition

 India
2
Targeted UK Attacks Investigated: Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan Threatened

Targeted UK Attacks Investigated: Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan Threat...

 United Kingdom
3
Minnesota General Strike: A United Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

Minnesota General Strike: A United Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

 Global
4
Heroic Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster in Gujarat

Heroic Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster in Gujarat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026