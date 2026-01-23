Delhi Unites: Blood Donation Drive Honors Netaji's Legacy

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a successful blood donation drive at Thyagaraj Stadium in celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary. Lauding the public turnout despite challenging weather, Gupta emphasized that Netaji's legacy of patriotism inspires such civic initiatives.

The event witnessed over 1,000 registrations and collected approximately 900 units of blood, reflecting a strong sense of public service among participants. Gupta honored donors with certificates and kits, underscoring the community's commitment to societal welfare.

In addition to the blood donation initiative, the event also included a road safety campaign with helmet distribution. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh highlighted the drive as a symbol of service and patriotism, noting the growing awareness among citizens, particularly youth, on the importance of voluntary blood donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)