Left Menu

Delhi Unites: Blood Donation Drive Honors Netaji's Legacy

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in a blood donation camp on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary at Thyagaraj Stadium. Despite adverse weather, the event saw significant participation, honoring Netaji's ideals. The camp collected around 900 units of blood, highlighting civic responsibility and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:49 IST
Delhi Unites: Blood Donation Drive Honors Netaji's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a successful blood donation drive at Thyagaraj Stadium in celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary. Lauding the public turnout despite challenging weather, Gupta emphasized that Netaji's legacy of patriotism inspires such civic initiatives.

The event witnessed over 1,000 registrations and collected approximately 900 units of blood, reflecting a strong sense of public service among participants. Gupta honored donors with certificates and kits, underscoring the community's commitment to societal welfare.

In addition to the blood donation initiative, the event also included a road safety campaign with helmet distribution. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh highlighted the drive as a symbol of service and patriotism, noting the growing awareness among citizens, particularly youth, on the importance of voluntary blood donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

 India
2
Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

 India
3
Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

 United Kingdom
4
Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026