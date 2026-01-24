Pathways to Pandemic Preparedness: IMTECH's Vision for a Safer Future

In a call to action, Dr. V.K. Paul urged scientists at IMTECH to focus on research targeting pathogens with potential pandemic implications, stressing the importance of being proactive. Paul's remarks came as IMTECH celebrated its 42nd foundation day, underscoring the institution's role in future pandemic strategies.

During the event, Dr. Paul, a NITI Aayog member, advocated for comprehensive preparedness strategies, emphasizing the importance of governance, surveillance, research, and partnerships. He praised IMTECH's contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic in testing and vaccine development, highlighting the need for rapid countermeasures in future scenarios.

IMTECH officials outlined ongoing projects in microbial sciences, aiming to address healthcare and industrial challenges. With its continued pursuit of innovation, IMTECH aspires to propel India to the forefront of microbial research and pandemic preparedness.

