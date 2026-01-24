Left Menu

Pathways to Pandemic Preparedness: IMTECH's Vision for a Safer Future

Dr. V.K. Paul urged IMTECH scientists to prioritize research on pathogens that could spark future pandemics, emphasizing the need for preemptive preparedness. He highlighted governance, surveillance, research, and partnerships as pivotal elements, with IMTECH celebrating its 42nd foundation day by showcasing achievements in microbial sciences and future strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action, Dr. V.K. Paul urged scientists at IMTECH to focus on research targeting pathogens with potential pandemic implications, stressing the importance of being proactive. Paul's remarks came as IMTECH celebrated its 42nd foundation day, underscoring the institution's role in future pandemic strategies.

During the event, Dr. Paul, a NITI Aayog member, advocated for comprehensive preparedness strategies, emphasizing the importance of governance, surveillance, research, and partnerships. He praised IMTECH's contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic in testing and vaccine development, highlighting the need for rapid countermeasures in future scenarios.

IMTECH officials outlined ongoing projects in microbial sciences, aiming to address healthcare and industrial challenges. With its continued pursuit of innovation, IMTECH aspires to propel India to the forefront of microbial research and pandemic preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

